WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee; U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH); and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced that New Hampshire is set to receive $25,117,942 in assistance under the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
LIHEAP is a federally funded program that provides eligible low-income households with help paying a portion of their heating and utility bills. Eligibility is based on a household’s combined income as well as the number of residents.
As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, ensuring Granite State families and seniors have access to heating and energy assistance has been a top priority for Shaheen. Shaheen has historically saved and boosted funding for LIHEAP, which President Donald Trump’s budget proposals have repeatedly sought to eliminate.
LIHEAP provides assistance to more than 28,000 Granite Staters, many of them families, seniors and people with disabilities.
“With the coming of colder weather, we need to ensure low-income families and seniors throughout New Hampshire, many of whom have been hit hard by the economic impact of COVID-19, have access to the help they need to stay warm,” said Shaheen. “This crucial heating assistance will help ensure vulnerable Granite Staters don’t have to choose between paying their heating bills and paying for essentials like food or medicine. Though I’m pleased HHS has released this funding, more is needed to protect those most at risk."
"I am glad that the Department of Health and Human Services heeded our bipartisan call to get critical funding out the door to ensure that our most vulnerable citizens can heat their homes as temperatures continue to drop," said Hassan. "Amid the public health and economic challenges of the COVID-19, it is more important than ever that Granite Staters who are struggling to put food on the table and and pay their bills can receive the support that they need to stay safe in their homes."
“As the weather gets colder and people across the state continue to experience economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s especially important that vulnerable Granite Staters have the assistance they need to stay warm,” said Kuster. “I’m glad that the Department of Health and Human Services responded to our bipartisan call to quickly release this important funding to help ensure heating and utility bills don’t prevent families from paying for essentials like prescription medications and food."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.