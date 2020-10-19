COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Democratic Committee will meet electronically from 6:30-8 p.m., on Friday Oct. 23.
“Election day is just a few days away. This is our last chance to meet the candidates before the election,” said Brian Bresnahan, Chair of CCDC. “The CCDC has been working hard to give North Country residents chances to learn about our slate of candidates.”
Participants are asked to register in advance at cooscountydemocrats.org.
