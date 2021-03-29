BERLIN — Applications are now being accepted for the Jennifer Solar-Whalen Memorial Music Scholarship and have been mailed to all high schools within Coos, Grafton and Carroll counties. Applicants must be high school seniors who play a brass instrument and who intend to major, or minor, in music in college.
This year’s award is $2,500, and is given in honor of former Dummer resident and 1990 Berlin High graduate, Jennifer Solar, who passed away at the age of 32 from cancer. Jennifer’s love for the trombone prompted the creation of this memorial scholarship in her name.
Previous scholarship recipients have been Tom Spencer of Lancaster, Pam Gagnon of Groveton, Lia Gilmore of North Conway, Natash Jost of North Conway, Nicole Foti of Berlin, Sacha Bays of Bethlehem, Ethan Giles of Dalton, Jacob LaBounty of Lancaster, and Danielle Solomon of Conway.
For more information, to make a tax-free donation, or to receive an application directly, email egs65@hotmail.com or call (603) 449-2210.
