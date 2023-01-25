Nansen Ski Club volunteer Steve Finnigan-Allen stands next to the snowmaking operation at the Nansen wayside on the banks of the Androscoggin River with the 80 meter Nansen ski jump in the background on Saturday. (PAUL ROBITAILE PHOTO)
Two snow making machines loaned by Chip Henry of Kennett High and Great Glen Trails started piling snow last Saturday for the Nansen Winter Carnival scheduled for Jan. 28-29 at the Nansen Ski Jump in Milan. (PAUL ROBITAILE PHOTO)
Water is pumped out of the Androscoggin River at the Nansen Wayside for use in making snow in preparation for the Nansen Winter Carnival scheduled for Jan. 28-29 at the Nansen Ski Jump in Milan. (PAUL ROBITAILE PHOTO)
BERLIN — When the Nansen Junior Ski Jumping Tournament takes place on Sunday, it will have some fresh snow to jump on, but it will do so on a base of the manmade variety.
More than two dozen jumpers from as far away as Lake Placid are expected for the event that takes place at the Nansen Ski Jumps at 83 Milan Road in Milan. Jumping begins at 10:30 a.m. Admission is free. Jumpers can register at SkiReg.com/nansen-eastern-ski-jumping-tournament.
The Nansen ski club was busy making snow last week in anticipation of their winter carnival at the site of the 80-meter Nansen ski jump.
Using two snow making blowers, one loaned by Chip Henry, Kennett High School Ski Jump coach, and one from Great Glen Ski Trails in Pinkham Notch.
Volunteers worked four-hour shifts that worked through the weekend.
Steve Finnegan-Allen, one of the volunteers on duty, said, “Last year we ran hoses directly from the river across the highway to the slope of the ski Jump 1800 feet long. This year the way Chip Henry and Jay Poulin of HEB Bergeron engineering organized it, we will be piling all the snow here in the Nansen wayside and then trucking it to the hill, no lines across the road.”
Dave Roy another Nansen club volunteer said: “The snow must sit a while, to let the water drain out of it. Man-made snow has a lot of water in it so you must let it drain before it can be used. Ski areas will let their man-made snow set for a while before grooming and letting skiers on it,” Roy added, “We must cover the base landing of the jumps the 10- meter, and the 39-meter will be used for jumping. The 39-meter jump where the kids will be jumping has a ceramic track so we just have to cover the landing.”
Finnigan-Allen added the sled competition on Satuday at noon will take place on the landing slope of the big 80-meter jump.
Roy said Jay Poulin and Chip Evans organized the deployment of the snowmaking machines and the generators and pumps needed to pump water out of the Androscoggin River to make snow with.
Lee Corrigan of Lee Corrigan Trucking in Gorham trucked and pack the snow to the landing slopes once it was ready.
For more information on Nansen Winter Carnival, go to skinansen.com.
