BERLIN — When the Nansen Junior Ski Jumping Tournament takes place on Sunday, it will have some fresh snow to jump on, but it will do so on a base of the manmade variety.

More than two dozen jumpers from as far away as Lake Placid are expected for the event that takes place at the Nansen Ski Jumps at 83 Milan Road in Milan. Jumping begins at 10:30 a.m. Admission is free. Jumpers can register at SkiReg.com/nansen-eastern-ski-jumping-tournament.

