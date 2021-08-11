MILAN — This weekend the town of Milan will feature a variety of events as Milan’s Old Home Days and the 250th anniversary of the town’s founding correspond in a weekend to remember.
Milan 250th Anniversary Committee Chair David Woodward said the committee originally formed in July of 2019, with the idea of planning events throughout the year to celebrate the town’s 250th anniversary.
The tradition and history behind Old Home Days made it one of the most important events throughout the year. He said members of his committee worked closely with the organizers of Old Home Days to augment the traditional town event making it larger this year for the 250th anniversary of the town.
On Friday, there will be a ham and bean supper and music by The Jones Band at the Milan Village School from 4-7 p.m., then at the bandstand at 7 p.m. Straightaway will perform prior to a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Saturday morning will include a number of activities, such as DJ Steve Emerson, a flea market, food vendors, horseshoes, kid’s games, hay rides, Milan history hunt, a parade hosting many floats accompanied by the N.H. Police Association Pipes and Drums Band and the Summertime Marching Band.
In the afternoon, Milan families will participate in a the gathering of the “clans.” In addition, you can browse the antique cars, tractors and trucks show, experience the infamous cow flap contest, join the fun with the fry pan toss, and gather around the gazebo to hear Milan’s own Birchwood Blaze fresh off their album release tour.
Also, don’t miss the Brothers Grateful Band who will perform Saturday night, 7-11 p.m.
The weekend ends on Sunday morning, 7-11 a.m. at the airport with a pancake breakfast.
Woodward said both committees have worked to encourage a large number of floats for the parade, which he hopes will be one of the largest in memory.
The Milan history hunt, Woodward said, was the idea of three ladies on the anniversary committee, who spent time cataloguing a number historical places in the community. They then wrote up short pieces about each location and placed plaques and signs near the locations where participants can go and learn about Milan history. Following the completion of the history hunt, participants can actually enter to win three cash prizes.
Another ongoing event as part of the town’s 250th anniversary includes a chance to win $250 by finding 62 banners that families and businesses purchased for the event.
From Sunday, Aug. 15, to Friday, Oct. 1, contestants must find each banner and write down the entire name printed on each banner.
The form can be downloaded from the Milan NH 250th Celebration 2021 Facebook page or participants can provide their own form.
The spelling, numbers and symbols need to be presented exactly as printed on each banner.
All completely correct and legible entries will be collected and one will be drawn to win the $250 prize.
Entries must include the participant’s name, address and phone number and can be dropped off at the Milan Town Office or mailed to: Milan 250th Banner Contest, P.O. Box 158, Milan, NH 03588
The deadline to submit your entry is October 1. The drawing will be Oct. 8, and the winner will be contacted by a member of the committee.
The banners are displayed throughout Milan and West Milan on East Side River Road, Bridge Street, Route 16, Milan Hill Road, Muzzy Hill Road, West Milan Village Road and Route 110.
Woodward said the banners are an important part of the event as they were ultimately the committee’s largest fundraiser.
In addition, Woodward said committee members are putting together a time capsule that will be sealed and opened in 50 years as part of the town’s 300th anniversary.
Events for the 250th anniversary will conclude later this year with a special event on Dec. 31, which was the actual day 250 years ago that the town was founded. More details on that event will be available at a later time, Woodward said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.