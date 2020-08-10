Mahoosuc Land Trust to temporarily close Step Falls Preserve

NEWRY, Maine — Mahoosuc Land Trust announced the temporary closure of the popular Step Falls Preserve in Newry between Aug. 8 and Sept. 7 due to COVID-19 pandemic issues and associated overcrowding.
In recent years, Mahoosuc Land Trust has placed parking lot monitors — mostly volunteers and college interns — at Step Falls on prime “swimming days” to welcome and orient visitors and to regulate the parking on the property.
According to Mahoosuc Land Trust staff, this May it became clear to the land trust that the typical volunteer interaction with the public posed an undue health risk and they made the decision not to staff the lot this summer.
“We are hearing from our colleagues across the region that we are not alone in dealing with record numbers of summer visitors,” said Mahoosuc Land Trust Executive Director, Kirk Siegel. “For everyone looking for pandemic alternatives to movies, restaurants and other places to gather, natural areas like Step Falls are appealing.”
According to media reports, the Oxford County Sheriff Department is on alert to respond to complaints of illegal parking and trespassing, which could result in the ticketing and towing of cars.
People trespassing on site will be asked to leave and could be subject to arrest.
Siegel met with the Town of Newry selectboard on Tuesday to discuss the concerns arising out of the temporary closure, and ongoing traffic safety and abutting property owners’ concerns.
Both Siegel and Newry Town Administrator Amy Bernard have been in communication with the Sheriff’s Department, and the Maine Warden Service includes Step Falls in its patrols.
In early June, the trust posted a prominent sign at the entrance to Step Falls urging visitors to practice social distancing, to come back at another time if the parking lot was full, and to report inappropriate or illegal use.
The sign also stated that misuse of Step Falls would result in closure by Mahoosuc Land Trust.
The trust shared its plans with the Maine Warden Service, Grafton Notch State Park, the Town of Newry, and in social media posts and other communication channels.
According to Siegel, trust representatives did periodic visits to the falls, but were not aware of significant problems until July 27 when it received reports that over the hot July 25-26 weekend, cars overflowed the lot and parked illegally on Route 26 and even on the lawns of local residents.
According to land trust staff and to numerous reports received by the Newry Town office, increasing and unacceptable crowding has resulted in social distancing not being maintained — in the parking lot, on the trail, and by the swimming holes and falls.
In response to these conditions, Mahoosuc Land Trust announced closure of the Step Falls Preserve beginning Saturday morning, Aug.8, until the conclusion of the Labor Day weekend on Sept. 7.
The trust has appealed to the public to understand and support the rationale for this decision–the health of staff, volunteers and visitors.
The Mahoosuc Land Trust is a nationally accredited land trust founded in 1989.
It operates in western Maine and northern New Hampshire and conserves approximately 8,500 acres. The trust can be reached at Valentine Farm Conservation Center in Bethel, Maine, at (207) 824-3806, or info@mahoosuc.org.
