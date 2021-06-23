MOULTONBOROUGH — Throughout New Hampshire, many loon pairs have begun to incubate eggs, with many more expected to begin nesting in the coming weeks. If history is any guide, close to 40 percent of these nests will fail, many due to human disturbance.
“Loons are vulnerable when they’re on land because their bodies are designed for life in the water, making it difficult for them to move well on land,” said LPC Senior Biologist and Executive Director, Harry Vogel. “If humans closely approach loon nests, the loons feel threatened, and they will get into the water where they’re more mobile and therefore safer. That leaves their eggs exposed and vulnerable to predators or the elements.”
Boaters are urged to stay back at least 150 feet from nesting loons, or more if the loon shows any signs of distress, such as craning its neck low over its nest. Loons may appear to be injured in this head-down position, but it is simply a response to the close approach of people. If boaters do accidentally get too close to a nesting loon and cause it to flush from its nest, they are advised to leave the area immediately.
“Most of the time, if the threat leaves, that loon will get right back on its nest and keep incubating,” said Vogel.
Those that wish to see a close-up view of nesting loons can do so responsibly by viewing the Loon Preservation Committee’s Live Loon Cam. The Loon Cam nest is expected to hatch between June 20 and June 23. The Loon Cam can be viewed at loon.org/looncam.
Loons are a threatened species in New Hampshire and are protected by state and federal laws from hunting or harassment, including flushing loons from nests. If you observe harassment of loons, you may contact New Hampshire Fish & Game Department (603) 271-3361 or Marine Patrol (603) 293-2037 for assistance.
The Loon Preservation Committee monitors loons throughout the state as part of its mission to restore and maintain a healthy population of loons in New Hampshire; to monitor the health and productivity of loon populations as sentinels of environmental quality; and to promote a greater understanding of loons and the natural world.
To learn more about loons in New Hampshire, please visit the Loon Preservation Committee on the web at loon.org or call the Loon Preservation Committee at (603) 476-LOON (5666).
