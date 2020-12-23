PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University reported that 899 students have been named to the President's List for the Fall 2020 semester. To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Fall 2020 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Local students named to the list are Delaney Macdonald of Gorham; Brandon Bedard, Autumn Gagnon, Tiffiney Poirier, Bridget Gibbons and Breanna Roy-Demers of Berlin of Berlin; Kennah Leavitt of Milan; and Hunter Moore of Shelburne.
Seth Balderrama of Berlin has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the Fall 2020 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Balderrama is a allied health sciences major at Plymouth State.
