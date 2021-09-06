Madelyn Mogen of Gorham, a student at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, was named to the president's list for the spring 2021 semester. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the president's list.
Karly Cordwell of Milan, also a student at Northern Vermont University, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean's list.
Madison Rivard of Jefferson, a student at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass., was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the dean's list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below "C," have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. Rivard is majoring in nursing.
Natalie Williams of Berlin, and Sabrina Connors of Gorham, students at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester. Williams is a sophomore majoring in psychology and education studies. Connors is a senior majoring in psychology.
