BERLIN — Lori Langlois, Ed.D, has been recognized with the 2020 Edward W. Chance Memorial Rural Education Dissertation Award.
Langlois is the executive director of North Country Education Services, a non-profit established in 1969 and headquartered in Gorham, whose mission is to collaborate with public schools and community partners to support excellent and equitable educational opportunities throughout the North Country.
The honor was bestowed by the National Rural Education Association, the oldest established national organization in the country founded to maintain the vitality of rural school systems.
Langlois’ research focused on the residency aspirations of youth in the present-day rural context, looking at how aspirations of youth were influenced by parents, teachers and other influential adults. The study examined how students’ desires for careers and future residency were shaped considering significant changes to the local and global economies.
Langlois’ findings revealed an interesting mix of influences shaping today’s youth aspirations.
A strong appreciation for rural living was apparent in all the interviews she conducted but with a sense that rurality and economic prosperity somehow sit in juxtaposition.
The study’s participants, which included educators, parents and youth, all held the belief that most good job opportunities exist someplace outside of rural locales. Despite this, there was widespread appreciation for rural living and all the youth in the study expressed a desire to someday settle down in a community with characteristics associated with rurality. Parents expressed desires for their children to remain close to home but were resigned to the idea that good work opportunities would likely necessitate leaving their rural roots.
She generally found educators were still encouraging college pathways. She was surprised to find parents of high academic achievers showing reservation for collegial pursuits. This appeared to be a concern of cost versus value, with parents expressing reluctance for their child to rush down an expensive path without a lot of certainty in their career plans.
Parents and educators alike voiced support for the pursuit of trades, with both proposing that more students be exposed to opportunities in these fields.
Given the continued outmigration trends of talented young adults from rural areas, the intent of the study was to gain an understanding of aspirational influences and how career and residential pathways may potentially be shaped in ways that are mutually beneficial to young adults and their hometown communities.
Recommendations from Langlois’ research focused on three strategies. One was the continued promotion of the trades, adding the caveat of incorporating small business ownership as part of the curriculum. A second recommendation would aim to infuse business and innovation concepts more generally into K-12 education in a way that connects students to local owners and operators. This could foster the development of an entrepreneurial mindset as well as provide students with a better understanding of the products and services available–and perhaps lacking — in their communities. The third recommendation was promoting knowledge-economy career fields — jobs that can mostly be conducted from anywhere with a robust internet connection.
The study was conducted prior to the pandemic, with Langlois’ dissertation being defended in March of 2020.
Ironically, said Langlois, the concept of remote work was an area she was probing for while conducting her research, yet at the time, the concept was generally dismissed as a truly viable possibility. She suspects that the number of occupations that have shifted to remote work in response to the pandemic could expand opportunities for living in a rural area.
She believes remote work will be regarded as a more plausible option in many career fields now and hopes career pursuits will broaden for students who desire to reside in a rural community.
