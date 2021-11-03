BERLIN -- Cynthia Daniels Pond was inducted into the New England College Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 2.
Cynthia is a 1999 graduate of Berlin High School, where she was a pitcher for the softball team. She started playing softball in 3rd grade at Milan Village School. Then when she started middle school she’d get off the bus and throw and catch with Gerry Poulin (the varsity softball coach).
While in high school she became the main pitcher and went on to come in as runner ups for the state championship. She was offered a scholarship to attend New England College, which she accepted, and soon became their top pitcher from 2000 to 2003.
In 113 games Cynthia went 57-56 overall with 210 strikeouts. Her 57 career wins is still the programs record for career victories. In 761 innings she maintained a 3.49 ERA while adding four of her seven career shutouts in her final year at NEC. Following her senior season Cynthia was named as a Commonwealth Coast Conference Honorable Mention and was named the teams MVP in both 2002 and 2003.
