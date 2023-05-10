BERLIN — On Monday, May 8, Androscoggin Valley Hospital announced that Linda Morris, Volunteer Services Coordinator, is the AVH Employee of the Year for 2023. Linda was presented this prestigious award by AVH President Michael Peterson, FACHE, in the Hospital Cafeteria, in front of her peers, to kick off National Hospital Week.
Linda received multiple nominations from her co-workers for Employee of the Year. Some of the positive comments they shared included: “Linda is a hardworking member of this organization. She spends countless hours of her own time working to better us and AVH.” “Linda never says she is too busy to take on a project or task, even if she has an overwhelming workload.” “Linda works hard every day, whether she is working here or out in the community, to demonstrate the AVH Values.” “When someone expresses a need for change or help, Linda tries her best to accommodate and fix the issues.” “If people have concerns, they can voice them to her without judgment.” “Linda always lends an ear or hug for someone who needs it.”
In addition to receiving this coveted award, Linda received an earned time day, personalized leaves on the AVH Values Trees at the Hospital entrances, a $50 gift certificate to the AVH Sunny Corner Gift Shop, a personal plaque and her name listed on a perpetual plaque.
Nominations for this year’s award, in addition to Linda, included Ann Bisson, Heidi Brooks, Brooke Caron, Sarah Dandeneau, Karin Dorval, Nina Grenier, Amie Johnson, Brenda Johnson, Kelly Kohler, Angela Lambert, Sue Lessard, Michelle Meredith, Sue Ross, Debbie Vachon, Denis Delisle, Don Grondin and Michael Parent.
