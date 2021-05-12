GORHAM — The Danny Legendre Memorial Fund announced the 14th Annual Danny Legendre Memorial Golf Tournament. This year’s tournament will take place on Saturday, June 5th, at the Androscoggin Valley Country Club in Gorham.
The Danny Legendre Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization founded to further enhance the opportunities for local elementary and high school students to participate in recreation and sports as a means of promoting character development, leadership, teamwork and a healthy lifestyle.
Proceeds will benefit the Danny Legendre Memorial Fund and the Danny Legendre Memorial Scholarship, which provides an annual scholarship to a graduating senior of Gorham High School.
This four-person, scramble-format tournament welcomes golfers of all ages and skill levels. The entry fee is $50 per golfer ($200/team) and includes green fees, cart, goodie bags, golf balls, lunch and prizes. Check the website at dannylegendrememorialfund.com for registration information or to view a list of tournament sponsors (sponsorship opportunities still available) and learn more about the tournament and fund.
Email dannylegendrememorialfund@yahoo.com with any questions or to sign up, sponsor, or volunteer for this year’s tournament.
Due to tournament and COVID-19 related constraints, space is extremely limited, so be sure to submit your team registrations early. Same-day registrations will not be accepted.
