COOS COUNTY — “Many hands make light work.” This English proverb is the foundation of a loose change fundraiser that has been taking place in Coos County. The last day to make a contribution is Monday, Aug. 24. Anyone living in Berlin, Gorham, Errol, Dummer, Shelburne, Milan, and Randolph is encouraged to take part. Unrolled coins can be brought to either the Gorham Police Department or the Berlin Fire Department. Proceeds will be used by local quilters to purchase supplies to create cloth masks for local children. If you have any questions, email runforyou1@gmail.com.

