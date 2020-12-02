NASHUA — The Knights of Columbus is accepting entries for its annual Respect Life Student Essay Contest.
The program is open to all New Hampshire students in grades 6-12, with up to six $100 prizes being awarded.
The theme for this year’s contest is: “The world seems to offer fear and anxiety (e.g. COVID). Repeating the simple prayer, ‘Jesus, I trust in You’, offers hope and peace. How do you explain this to someone experiencing fear (unplanned pregnancy, serious injury, etc.)?”
Essays must be 500 words or less and submitted as a pdf or Word document. No hand-written entries will be accepted. Entries must include the student’s name, age, grade, school, phone number, email address and parish (if Catholic), as well as a parent’s or legal guardian’s name, phone number, and email address.
Students may obtain help and information from parents, teachers, friends and internet sources, but the essay itself must be his or her own work. All entries are due no later than Dec. 15 to matu19@comcast.net.
Further questions about the contest should be addressed to K of C Contest Chairman John P. Matuszewski, (603-434-4098) or K of C NH State Pro-Life Chairman Ron Distasio, (603-595-7837).
The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal charitable organization of Catholic men, banding together and joining with others to serve the poor and needy.
From its founding in New Haven, Conn., in 1882, on the principles of Charity, Unity and Fraternity, it has grown to nearly 2million members worldwide, including more than 7,000 men in over 70 councils in New Hampshire. For more information about the Knights of Columbus, go to kofc.org.
