CONCORD — For outdoor enthusiasts, there’s no better way to kick off the new year than with a brisk hike. New Hampshire State Parks will once again host the First Day Hikes, the increasingly popular New Year’s Day hiking event at select State Parks.
Fees will be waived at those parks on Jan. 1
This year, hikers can traverse seven State Park locations hosting First Day Hikes: Greenfield State Park, Milan Hill State Park, Pisgah State Park, Monadnock State Park, Odiorne Point State Park, White Lake State Park and new to the lineup, Frost Farm Historic Site.
Participants can embark on self-guided tours through historic sites, spot and identify native wildlife, or discover and experience nature. Hot cocoa and snacks will be served at the end of each hike. Pets are welcomed at most locations but must be leashed at all times.
Registration is required, but same-day registration is not allowed.
“We are thrilled to be part of this national celebration of state parks and getting people outdoors,” said Brian Wilson, director of New Hampshire Division of Parks & Recreation.
”While any day is a good day to take a hike at a New Hampshire State Park, starting out the new year with the collective energy of First Day hikers is really special.”
This is the 12th year New Hampshire and State Parks have participated in the First Day Hikes program. The program is part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors.
Here are a few helpful tips to keep in mind for participants:
Please remember to check the weather prior to the event.
Please dress in layers appropriate for the winter weather and wear appropriate footwear. For more information regarding recommended clothing and gear, go to HikeSafe.com.
Traction devices such as micro spikes or Yaktrax are highly recommended (trails may be icy and slippery).
Be sure to pack water and a snack for during the hike. The park will provide a warm drink and healthy snack at the completion of the hike.
The Division of Parks and Recreation is comprised of the Bureau of Park Operations, Bureau of Historic Sites, Bureau of Trails, Bureau of Community Recreation and Cannon Mountain. The Division manages 93 properties, including state parks, beaches, campgrounds, historic sites, trails, waysides, and natural areas.
The Division of Parks and Recreation is one of five divisions of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. To learn more,go to nhstateparks.org, follow NH State Parks on Facebook and Twitter, or call (603) 271-3556.
