CONCORD — The U.S. Justice Department announced that it will create specialized training and guidance for local school boards and school administrators. This training will “help school board members and other potential victims understand the type of behavior that constitutes threats, how to report threatening conduct to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and how to capture and preserve evidence of threatening conduct to aid in the investigation and prosecution of these crimes.”
American Federation of Teachers, New Hampshire President Deb Howes released the following statement: “I am so glad to see the US DOJ take this step given the increase in tension and outbursts that have led to local police having to be called to school board meetings numerous times over the past 2 months. It’s fine to voice different opinions, but threats and intimidation cross the line. It is incumbent upon all of us to act civilly towards each other and until we can get back to that place we are glad that the DOJ will work with us.
The reality of the horrifying scene we all saw at the Executive Council is that it has been playing out in school districts all across New Hampshire. Governor Sununu and Commissioner Edelblut’s decision to abandon their leadership role has led directly to intimidation of school board members and teachers across the state and we are thrilled that we are finally seeing leadership from the DOJ and Biden Administration.”
