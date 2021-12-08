It’s A Wonderful Life” to be staged live at GNWCA On Dec. 19

COLUMBIA — Just six days before Christmas, the beloved American holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be presented as a live radio play by the Carriage Lane Players at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia.
This 1940s-era radio-show version of the popular movie brings to the stage the heartwarming story of George Bailey, unfolding on Christmas Eve as he considers ending his life. All the story’s memorable characters are here. One change is the role of George’s guardian angel. In the original movie, the angel is named “Clarence,” but in the Carriage Lane Players’ show the angel is “Clarice,” played by Laurie Daley.
This holiday classic will bring Bedford Falls to life, with visual sound effects from the stage assisted by the young sound effects crew of Darren and Delia Clogston, instructed by the Carriage Lane Players’ Foley veteran Steve Ross.
Delia and Darren also lend their voices to the children of George and Mary Bailey, with Darren playing the part of the young George. Mary will be played by Becky Bunnell, with her husband Steve playing the part of the adult George Bailey.
Charlie Jordan portrays the role of Joseph, with Steve Ross as Uncle Billy. Also in the cast are Amy Mihalik, Colleen Clogston, Lindy Falconer and newcomer Rob Phillips.
The program begins on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. Afterward, the audience is invited to stroll the grounds of the center and take in the multiple holiday light displays around the grounds. Hot chocolate and Christmas cookies will be available at the concessions.
Tickets for this show are $20 per person and available online at carriage-lane-players.square.site, at the door, or by calling (603) 348-1671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.