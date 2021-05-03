SHELBURNE — A Maine man was rescued Saturday on the Carter-Moriah Trail after injuring his leg in a fall.
New Hampshire Fish & Game conservation officers and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue, and Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities responded to a report of an injured hiker about 3 miles up the Carter-Moriah Trail on Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.
The hiker, identified as Donald Devost, 48, of Berwick, Maine, was descending after summiting Mt. Moriah when he slipped on a steep, granite slab on the trail and suffered an injury to his lower leg. In pain and unable to bear any weight on that leg, Devost made a call to 911 requesting help.
Responding rescue personnel, including a class of Wilderness First Responder students from SOLO out of the Conway area, hiked in from the trailhead off Bangor Street in Gorham.
Initial first responders on the scene treated the injured leg and placed Devost into a litter and started carrying him down a mile of trail to an awaiting ATV.
Devost was then taken from the litter and placed on the ATV and driven down nearly 2 miles to the trailhead. The rescue crew arrived at the trailhead at 6:45 p.m. From there, Devost was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further treatment of his injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.