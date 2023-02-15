MILAN — Ski jumpers from across the state will be flying off the 39-meter Little Nansen Ski Jump today (Thursday, Feb. 16), as the NHIIA Division I Ski Jumping Championship is held there.
Friends of Big Nansen Ski Jump Treasurer Scott Halvorson said close to 40 jumpers from eight or nine schools across the state will be competing on the newly constructed jump.
The competition will get underway at 2 p.m. but Halvorson said practice jumping will start as early as 11 a.m. The public is invited to watch the competition with parking available along Route 16.
Members of the club were working on the site Tuesday and Wednesday to get it ready for the championship. This year the group installed a steel and ceramic track on the in-run to provide a smooth ride for jumpers as they approach the take-off.
Halvorson said the meet is technically hosted by Kennett High School because the Berlin-Gorham schools do not have a jumping team. He said getting a local scholastic jumping team is the group’s highest priority and they are working with school athletic officials to promote the sport. Halvorson said the Friends want to connect with elementary and middle school students to interest them at the time when they are picking their sports.
Having the championship at Nansen is another milestone for the Friends as they continue working to both rehabilitate the historic 75-meter Big Nansen Jump and reintroduce the sport of ski jumping to the area.
The oldest continuous operating ski club in the country, Nansen in the past hosted U.S. Olympic tryouts and four U.S. National Jumping Championships at the big jump. But the site had not hosted a competition since 1985 and it sat abandoned until the Friends began its effort to restore the Big Nansen and construct the 39-meter jump on the site of a previous existing jump.
The group has also built a small 10-meter bump jump for beginners. While work continues on the Big Nansen, the 39-meter jump hosted its first meet last year.
“This is the state championship which is an honor and a testament to the esteem that our jump has with both jumpers and coaches,” said Halvorson.
