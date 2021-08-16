WASHINGTON — Following U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s successful efforts to secure $3 billion in dedicated federal funding to support students with disabilities in the American Rescue Plan, Hassan and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced that New Hampshire will receive more than $11.7 million to help address the unique needs of students who experience disabilities in New Hampshire.
“Students who experience disabilities far too often do not receive the support that they are entitled to under the law, and this has been particularly true during the pandemic. That is why I fought to secure dedicated funding in the American Rescue Plan to better support students with disabilities,” Hassan said. “This federal funding to New Hampshire will go a long way to help schools provide much-needed support for students with disabilities and help ensure that these students can make up for learning losses that they experienced during the pandemic. I will continue working to ensure that individuals with disabilities can participate fully in our communities and have the support that they need to thrive.”
“Students with disabilities have faced unique challenges and endured serious hardships with remote learning and hybrid schooling during this pandemic. That’s why boosting funding in the American Rescue Plan to respond to these obstacles and provide assistance to students and schools was so important,” said Shaheen. “This funding is urgently needed in New Hampshire schools, and I urge the State to swiftly get this aid out the door so our kids have the tools they need to succeed and flourish.”
As part of the funding for K-12 education, the American Rescue Plan includes more than $2.5 billion in state grants to support K-12 students with disabilities, $200 million to support preschoolers with disabilities, and $250 million for infants and toddlers under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Hassan and Shaheen had previously pushed for funding specific to students with disabilities, and the American Rescue Plan is the first COVID-19 package to include this type of dedicated funding.
