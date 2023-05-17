The four students comprising the Gorham Middle School Odyssey of the Mind team headed to the World Finals in East Lansing, Mich., are Hattie Hammill, 9, Alton Bradbury, 10, Ashlyn Wydra, 11, and Violet Strevig, 11. The students hold props they created and are standing in front of the boat they built. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
The four students comprising the Gorham Middle School Odyssey of the Mind team headed to the World Finals in East Lansing, Mich., are Hattie Hammill, 9, Alton Bradbury, 10, Ashlyn Wydra, 11, and Violet Strevig, 11. The students hold props they created and are standing in front of the boat they built. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
The four students comprising the Gorham Middle School Odyssey of the Mind team headed to the World Finals in East Lansing, Mich., are Hattie Hammill, 9, Alton Bradbury, 10, Ashlyn Wydra, 11, and Violet Strevig, 11. The students hold props they created and are standing in front of the boat they built. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
The four students comprising the Gorham Middle School Odyssey of the Mind team headed to the World Finals in East Lansing, Mich., are Hattie Hammill, 9, Alton Bradbury, 10, Ashlyn Wydra, 11, and Violet Strevig, 11. The students hold props they created and are standing in front of the boat they built. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
GORHAM — It’s 3 p.m. on a Thursday inside a Gorham Middle School classroom and four young students are hard at work reviewing the plans that will take them from the Main Street school to Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich.
The Gorham students — Violet Strevig, 11, Ashlyn Wydra, 11, Hattie Hammill, 9, and Alton Bradbury, 10, — finished first in the state tournament for the Odyssey of the Mind competition earlier this year. Doing so qualified them for the World Finals, set for May 24 to 27 at the Michigan college campus.
The students’ facilitator in their Odyssey of the Mind quest is STEM teacher Shannon Wydra.
Part of the challenge for the Gorham team was to build a vehicle that will actually work. And it does — it’s a plywood-based rectangular structure on wheels, much like a large cart. A metal ratchet, which makes its trademark creaking sound when moved back and forth by a student, helps the vehicle move. For the students’ purposes, the vehicle is a boat that they built.
From found objects such as a net to papier mache painted to be a tri-corner hat, or waves attached to either side of the hand-constructed vehicle, the local team’s creativity is on display.
As it should be.
Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program, founded in 1978 at Glassboro State University in New Jersey. As the four students demonstrate, in the props they have built and skit they are creating, creative problem solving is in their being. It’s a game of wits and strategy, as a treasure box that Ashlyn Wydra painted shows.
Making it to the World Finals followed the Gorham team’s top score at the state competition. Out of the highest score of 150 points, Gorham scored 145.50.
“We were pretty proud of that,” Ashlyn said.
The Gorham team is in the driver’s seat when it comes to competition entry planning, as are all of the student teams from across the country and a few international teams such as Singapore, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Poland and France, according to website odysseyofthemind.com.
Each Gorham student will have a script to memorize for the challenges presented to them during the next competition in Michigan.
“The entire project is completely theirs. They come up with all of the ideas and create everything for their project without assistance,” said Shannon Wydra. “My role as a coach is to help them through the engineering design process, order what they ask me to order, help them with time management and staying on task, make sure they are using tools in a safe manner, and either teach them or find someone else to teach them skills they would like to learn.”
A pirate named “Jerry,” a sea monster, a snack food cheese-ball dress, a queen’s crown, a high-end fashion Gucci bag and an equally high-end Rolex wristwatch — all of the props will combine with a script each student will learn as they prepare for the competition.
The students will fly to Michigan from Boston Logan International Airport. For some, it will be their first time flying in an airplane. The students’ vehicle will be picked up by a Maine company volunteering to do so and driven out to Michigan.
“I’m nervous and excited,” said Alton about the journey. Violet said she was “very excited” about the trip ahead.
Being on a large college campus in a different part of the country, staying in its dorms, eating in the cafeteria — it will all be part of the experience for the Gorham students.
To help defray costs for the trip or to support the Odyssey of the Mind program at Gorham Middle High School, checks can be sent to GMHS, 120 Main St., Gorham, NH 03581 with an indication on the check’s memo line that the financial donation is for Odyssey of the Mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.