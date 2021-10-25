Gorham teacher selected as French teacher of the year

MANCHESTER -- John P. Tousignant, Executive Director of the Franco-American Centre in Manchester N.H. announced that Misty Bowden Strevig of Gorham Middle High School was selected as a French Teacher of the Year for 2021. This award is given to recognize outstanding contributions to French education both within the classroom and in the larger community. She was recognized at the N.H. PoutineFest on Saturday, Oct. 23rd, and will also be recognized at the New Hampshire Association of World Language Teachers Conference being held in Concord on Nov. 12 and 13.
