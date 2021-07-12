GORHAM — The Gorham Public Library has received $2,986 in grant funding thanks to federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the New Hampshire State Library.
The grant funds received will support the library’s efforts to promote lifetime learning among the community and a make literacy accessible for all.
Using these grant funds, the library will purchase a sound system to be use for in providing library programs.
This sound system will increase the quality of our programs by helping the speakers to be more easily heard by all audience members and participants. This sound system will be used for adult, teen and kids community programs.
Grant funds will also support the library’s family literacy efforts.
Funds will be used to purchase the supplies and storage shelve needed to create Early Learning Kits that families can check out of the library.
The Early Learning Kits will contain books, activities, and instructions for care givers on how to use these items to help their children develop early literacy, musical understanding, art appreciation and social-emotional skills.
These kits will be on a variety of topics for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.
Families who have a Gorham Public Library card can check out the kits free of charge. We will also be using ARPA grant funds to purchase a starter collection of Wonder books, which will support the development of reading skills for emerging readers.
If interested in accessing or learning more about the library’s programs and services call and speak with a librarian at (603) 466-2525, email gorhampubliclibrary@ne.rr.com or go to the library at 35 Railroad St., Gorham. To learn more about ARPA funding, go to whitehouse.gov/american-rescue-plan.
