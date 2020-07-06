GORHAM AND RANDLPH -- The Gorham and Randolph Public Library buildings are still closed to the public, but that is not preventing them from offering an annual Summer Reading Program.
Gorham Librarian Shannon Buteau and Randolph Librarian Yvonne Jenkins have teamed up to customize a reading program to ensure that children maintain their reading skills over the summer and stay connected with the library while sharing stories and activities with their friends. Adults are included in the Reading Program this summer hoping to encourage a little fun reading competition among kids and their parents or grandparents.
The program for toddlers, children, teens, and adults, begins July 1st and will run through Aug. 7th. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” Because the library buildings are closed, the reading program is going to be conducted online using a program entitled “READ Squared” provided with funding through a N.H. State Library CARES grant. There participants will log their reading progress and view a list of recommended books, although any and all reading materials are encouraged.
As participants log their reading time, badges will be earned. Upon completing their reading challenge goal, participants will receive a special grab bag. Participants are divided among four age categories. They are PreK (ages 0 to 4 years), kids (ages 5 to 12), teens (ages 13 to 17) and adults (ages 18 and up). Reading goals have been set up for each group in order to complete the program. Those unable to read can have books and other materials read to them in order to complete their goal and receive prizes.
Those needing reading materials are able to check out items because both Gorham and Randolph are offering a contact-free pickup service. Those wanting to borrow materials are to request items for a pickup hold. Once available, patrons are notified via email on how they can obtain the materials.
The libraries will also be offering reading program activities virtually since in-person programs are not an option. Weekly offerings include storytimes for children, take home craft projects, special virtual performances, a book discussion for teens, and a bingo game for adults to compete. While the Summer Reading Program will be online this year, it will still offer engaging and educational content for readers of all ages.
Please call either Library if you have any questions. To find out how to register and or sign up for a library card visit your library’s website at gorhamlibrary.org/ or randolphnhpubliclibrary.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.