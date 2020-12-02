CAMPTON — White Mountain National Forest officials are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree on the White Mountain National Forest with the purchase of a $5 permit.
For the first time, permits will now be available for purchase either online (an additional $2.50 service fee applies) or in-person at a White Mountain National Forest office.
In support of the “Every Kid Outdoors” initiative, this year the Forest Service will provide all fourth and fifth grade students with a free Christmas tree voucher by registering at everykidoutdoors.gov. Fourth and fifth graders who register must present a printed voucher to redeem an “Every Kid Outdoors” pass and a Christmas tree permit.
• Permits can be purchased either online or in-person at one of three White Mountain National Forest offices: Saco Ranger District Station in Conway, Pemigewasset Ranger District Station in Campton and the Androscoggin Ranger District Station in Gorham.
• The Saco Ranger District in Conway is open daily for permit sales, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people must contact the Pemigewasset or Androscoggin offices prior to visiting to schedule an appointment.
• Only one permit issued per household per year. Trees are for personal use only, not for resale. Each family may cut one tree per permit per year.
• Use only hand tools to cut Christmas trees. Chainsaws are not permitted.
• Make sure you are on National Forest land. Respect the rights of landowners when crossing private property.
• Do not cut trees within 100 feet of campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads or developed recreation areas, experimental forests, designated wilderness areas, water bodies or active timber sales.
• Do not cut trees within 100 feet of paved roads and 50 feet from dirt roads.
• When you purchase the permit ask if there are any known “off limit” areas.
• Do not cut trees larger than 6 inches in diameter at chest height. Pack down limb piles low enough so they are within 2 feet of the ground.
• Cut your tree so remaining stumps will be less than 10 inches in height.
Be prepared for winter — dress appropriately in warm clothing and make your day a safe one.
White Mountain National Forest offices:
Pemigewasset Ranger District Station is located at 71 White Mountain Drive in Campton. Call (603) 536-6100.
Saco Ranger District is at 33 Kancamagus Highway in Conway. Call (603) 447-5448.
Androscoggin Ranger District is at 300 Glen Road in Gorham. Call (603) 466-2713.
