CAMPTON – White Mountain National Forest officials are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree on the White Mountain National Forest, with the purchase of a $5 permit. Permits are available online for an additional $2.50 service fee, or in-person at a WMNF office located in Campton, Conway and Gorham, N.H.
• Permit cost is $5 and is non-refundable.
• On-line permits (recreation.gov/tree-permits/) require an additional $2.50 service fee.
• Only 1 permit issued per household per year.
• Trees obtained under the Christmas tree permit may not be resold.
• Trees are for personal use only, not for resale. Each family may cut one tree per permit.
(One Christmas tree permit per family)
• Use only hand tools to cut Christmas trees. Chainsaws are not permitted.
• Make sure you are on National Forest land. Respect the rights of landowners when crossing private property.
• Do not cut trees in or near campgrounds, picnic areas, Experimental Forests, Wilderness, timber sale areas, or within 100' of a state highway. When you purchase the permit ask if there are any known "off limit" areas.
• Do not cut trees larger than 8" in diameter at chest height. Pack down limb piles low enough so they are within 2' of the ground. Scatter limbs and wood at least 25 feet away from roads, streams, hiking trails, and property boundaries.
• Cut your tree so remaining stumps will be less than 10" in height.
White Mountain National Forest Offices
Pemigewasset Ranger District -- 71 White Mountain Drive – Campton, NH-- 603-536-6100
Saco Ranger District -- 33 Kancamagus Highway -- Conway, NH -- 603-447-5448
Androscoggin Ranger District -- 300 Glen Rd. -- Gorham, NH -- 603-466-2713.
