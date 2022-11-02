CONCORD — A white-tailed deer that was found dead in Merrimack County has tested positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease on Sept. 26.

This case is the first time state Fish and Game has documented in the state the presence of the disease, known as EHD. It has previously been documented in deer in nearby states including Vermont, New York and Connecticut. EHD may cause localized die-offs of deer although it does not generally have a long-term impact on populations.

