CONCORD — The New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation Network is now accepting applications, through May 1, for the NHHEAF Network Scholarship. The annual scholarship will award $5,000 scholarships to 15 New Hampshire residents who will be juniors and seniors in college for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“We are proud to be able to support New Hampshire’s college students who exhibit a strong commitment to community engagement, extracurricular activities, employment and volunteer work,” said Christiana Thornton, president and CEO of the NHHEAF Network. “With over 60 years of experience helping New Hampshire families plan and pay for college, the NHHEAF Network remains committed to supporting students throughout the higher education journey.”
Students can apply for the NHHEAF Network scholarship at nhheaf.org/nhheafnetwork-scholarship.asp. For more information about the NHHEAF Network Scholarship program, the NHHEAF Network and its Center for College Planning, visit nhheaf.org. Since 1962, the nonprofit NHHEAF Network Organizations have helped New Hampshire families plan and pay for higher education. The Organizations’ Center for College Planning provides NH students and families with college planning information. Free materials, programs, and services help the state’s residents to understand the college admissions process, apply for financial aid and scholarships, and explore possible financing options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.