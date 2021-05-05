MANCHESTER — With new federal funding available to support New Hampshire residents who have been financially impacted by the pandemic, Eversource is raising awareness for customers that may qualify for help through the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program and other programs available during this time.
As it has since the pandemic began, the energy company is working one-on-one with customers to connect them with solutions to help.
“We know that many of our customers continue to face financial impacts and other challenges due to the pandemic, and we want them to take advantage of the programs available to help them with their energy bill like the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program,” said Eversource Vice President of Customer Operations Jess Cain. “Customers who’ve never needed assistance previously may not realize they qualify. With several different programs available to help, we remain committed to working one-on-one with customers to connect them with the best solution in their specific case.”
The New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program covers past-due and future rent payments, utilities and heating costs, and other housing-related costs such as internet. Customers may be eligible if at least one person in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits, had their income reduced, had significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due to COVID-19. Customers can receive utility assistance even if they do not need rental or other assistance through the program.
Customers may also qualify for these programs to help pay their energy bill:
• Temporary hardship status. If a customer has been laid off or had their hours reduced because of the pandemic, they are encouraged to contact Eversource. They may be eligible for temporary hardship status and protection from service disconnection for a period of up to 60 days.
• Low-income discount rate. Low-income customers may qualify for a discount rate up to 76 percent based on household income eligibility.
• Electric assistance program. Customers that meet certain income guidelines may qualify for a discount on their monthly electric bill.
• Neighbor Helping Neighbor. Customers that don’t qualify for federally funded assistance but are experiencing a temporary crisis may qualify for assistance from Neighbor Helping Neighbor at nhnfund.org.
• Payment Plans. All customers, regardless of financial need, can enroll in a payment plan to pay a past-due balance over a period of time.
To learn more about the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Program, customers should go to capon.org or call 2-1-1. For more information on Eversource’s programs to assist customers, go to eversource.com or call (844) 273-7760.
