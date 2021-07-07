MANCHESTER —Eversource is encouraging customers to take advantage of its nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions to save money and energy while trying to stay cool this summer. On average, New Hampshire customers use approximately 25 percent more energy during the hot summer months, and Eversource – as an NHSaves utility partner – offers a variety of easy and budget-friendly energy efficiency measures that can help customers stave off heat while managing energy use.
“Staying cool and comfortable at home during the hot summer months can get costly and we want to help customers save energy and avoid spikes in their energy bills,” said Eversource Director of Energy Efficiency Residential Services Kate Peters. “On average, our customers in the Granite State use about 25 percent more electricity during the hot summer weather because air conditioners, fans and other appliances work overtime when it’s sweltering outside. Energy efficiency is the best way for customers to address the potential impact such a significant increase in usage can have on their bills.”
Immediate actions customers can take now to beat the heat this summer:
1. Use the new Cooling Calculator on Eversource.com. The tool helps customers understand how much electricity is being used to keep a home cool and how adjusting the temperature impacts cost.
2. Keep your air conditioner setting as warm as possible. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1-3 percent less electricity.
Additional tips for keeping temperatures and energy costs down in the summer:
• Don’t block air flow. Keep air vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains, and rugs. For those with central air and floor vents, consider using vent deflectors to direct and increase the reach of cooled air.
• Operate major appliances during the cooler parts of the day. Energy is conserved by using appliances like clothes washers and dryers early in the morning or late in the evening, when there is also less demand on the electric system.
• Keep blinds closed when it’s hot out to prevent unwanted heat from entering a home through windows. Using curtains, shades, and blinds can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees.
• Switch to LED lights. The energy efficient bulbs run cooler and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lights.
• Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed in the summer to circulate the breeze more effectively, creating a cooling, wind chill effect.
• Look for the ENERGY STAR® rating when purchasing new appliances. Also, be sure to choose the right size when purchasing an air conditioning unit. An oversized or undersized AC unit is less effective and wastes energy.
For more information, customers should visit the Save Money & Energy section of Eversource.com.
Help is available for customers who need it. Eversource encourages customers to enroll in one of its payment plans or assistance programs if they need help with their energy bill. Customers in New Hampshire can call (844) 273-7760 or visit Eversource.com to learn more about payment assistance options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.