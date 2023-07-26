Errol gets grant for new fire truck

Errol Fire Department has received a $585,129 federal grant to purchase a new fire tanker. (COURTESY PHOTO)

ERROL — Fire departments in Errol, New Hampton, Surry and Warren will benefit from $722,150 in the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

The AFG program provides direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments to enhance the safety and training of firefighters and purchase needed equipment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.