CONCORD – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced that on Tuesday, Aug. 24, there were 290 new positive test results for COVID-19. Tuesday’s results include 123 people who tested positive by PCR test and 167 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,377 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55 percent being female and 45 percent being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham (89), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (34), Merrimack (28), Grafton (23), Strafford (22), Carroll (12), Belknap (9), Cheshire (9), Coos (9), and Sullivan (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (24) and Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-five new cases.
DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19, one male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older. From Friday through Sunday there were five new deaths. The deaths include: one female resident of Belknap County, one male resident of Belknap County, one female resident of Hillsborough County, one male resident of Hillsborough County, and one male resident of Sullivan County. All of them were 60 years of age and older
There are currently 113 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 105,589 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
