Delta Dental and the Mt. Washington Auto Road

Delta Dental and the Mt. Washington Auto Road present the 2022 donation to Coos County Family Health Services. From left: Dr. Zahra Gulamhussein, DMD; Jennifer McGrath, Northeast Delta Dental; Kim Desmarais, EFDA; Marayah Hynes, RDH; Kara Parent, CDA; Rachelle Kochuk-Godwin, DA; Mallory Grande, RDH, CPHDH; Dr. Sayali Gawand, DMD;  Lisa McCoy, Mt. Washington Auto Road; and Falyn Haynes, team coordinator. (COURTESY PHOTO)

PINKHAM NOTCH — The Delta Dental Mt. Washington Auto Road Race continues to be “a must-run race” for runners around the world.

The 62nd running of this race will take place on Saturday, June 17.

