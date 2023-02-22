PINKHAM NOTCH — The Delta Dental Mt. Washington Auto Road Race continues to be “a must-run race” for runners around the world.
The 62nd running of this race will take place on Saturday, June 17.
Runners must register for the random selection, or lottery, between Feb. 13 and 27 through the Auto Road website at mt-washington.com/mount-washington-road-race.
With the recent record wind chill registered at Mount Washington of -108 degrees Fahrenheit and wind gusts up to 127 mph, it comes as no surprise that the star of this race is the mountain itself, full of mystique, intrigue, and challenge.
The final coveted slots in the race will be filled by a random drawing from registrants.
Runners can register individually or as a part of a group. Runners registering as a group of up to 15 runners, will either all be selected together or all rejected by the lottery.
Registrations must be complete by Feb. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Notification of acceptance or rejection will be emailed to each applicant on March 2. The entry fee, charged only to those selected by the lottery, is $105 not including administrative fees.
In addition to the random selection registration, the charity registration, which offers 200 slots on a first come, first served basis, sold out in 40 minutes on Jan. 11. The eager support for this option shows the dedication and good nature of the Mount Washington running community.
As a result of the inaugural charity registration in the 2022 race, a donation of $48,807 was made to Coos County Family Health Services, which provides vitally needed health care, social services and dental care to the rural residents of Northern New Hampshire. The ability to provide high-quality care and services locally — services that people in cities and larger towns take for granted — is the mission of Coös County Family Health Services.
Sponsored by Delta Dental, the race ascends the nearly 7-mile Mt. Washington Auto Road from Pinkham Notch, to the 6,288-foot summit of Mt. Washington.
After a shortened race in 2022 due to hazardous conditions at the summit, runners are hoping to face the full challenge of the unrelenting grade, famously high winds, precipitation, and unpredictable temperatures which makes this race one of a kind.
Prizes include $1,000 for the first male and female finishers, smaller cash prizes for the next five men and women and the top three male and female masters over 40. There are also prizes for the first male and female finishers from New Hampshire and a $5,000 bonus for setting a new course record.
