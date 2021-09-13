WASHINGTON D.C. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $1,512,358.47 in federal funding to support Granite State firefighters, New Hampshire's congressional delegation announced recently.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant program provides direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments in order to enhance safety for firefighters and the public. The grants can be used for training, equipment acquisition, personal protective equipment, wellness and fitness activities and modifications of fire/EMS stations.
Among the funding, the Gorham Fire Department has announced it will receive $83,396.19 for Ambulance Power Stretcher and Power Lift Systems.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said: “Emergency responders like firefighters have worked on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they deserve every resource possible to do their jobs safely and efficiently. That’s why I’m so pleased to announce over $1.5 million is heading to New Hampshire to support firefighters and their work. This funding will help 10 fire departments across the state modernize their equipment and strengthen safety practices.”
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), a member of the Homeland Security Committee, said: “New Hampshire’s firefighters continue to bravely put themselves in harm’s way to keep their communities safe, even amid the increased challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We must provide them with the resources that they need in order to do their jobs safely. These federal funds will help fire stations in New Hampshire develop training programs and strengthen their safety protocols.”
Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) said, “Our Granite State firefighters put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep our communities safe, and it is essential we equip them with the supplies and resources they need,” said Kuster. “The Assistance to Firefighters Grants will support our Fire Houses and supply medical and protective equipment to help protect our brave firefighters.”
