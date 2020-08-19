COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Democratic Committee invites all registered Democrats to their next meeting, from 6:30-8 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 21.
“CCDC is continuing virtual meetings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chairman Brian Bresnahan. “The virus presents some unique challenges to upcoming elections. We are committed to standing up to those challenges and electing Democrats at all levels on the ballot.”
The agenda will include Harry Truman Dinner planning, candidate support, voting by mail, communication strategies and getting out the vote. Registration information will be posted on the CCDC website cooscountydemocrats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.