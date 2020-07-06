COOS COUNTY -- The Coos County Democratic Committee will be hosting its second virtual Town Hall on Thursday July 9th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“As we continue to bring these virtual Candidate Forums to the North Country, it is our honor to announce that Andru Volinsky, Democratic Candidate for N.H. Governor will be joining us on Thursday July 9th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.,” said CCDC Chairman Brian Bresnahan. “Coos Democrats are committed to increasing voter participation, giving candidates the opportunity to speak directly with voters, and providing an opportunity for questions from local residents via social media. As we move forward, we will afford our local state candidates the opportunity to talk with you.”
Anyone interested in participating can register / RSVP utilizing the CCDC website: cooscountydemocrats.org/. To fine out more about Gubernatorial Candidate Andru Volinsky log onto his website at volinskynh.com/.
