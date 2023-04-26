GORHAM — The Community Builders Hub has hired three full-time community stewards. Mandy Bernd of Milan will serve in the Berlin/Gorham region. Tara Giles of Whitefield will serve in the Lancaster/Whitefield/Littleton region and Britni Haley of Stratford will serve in the Colebrook/Canaan, Vt., region.

The community stewards will work as well-connected community organizers and change agents building trusting relationships with North Country community members from all walks of life, including youth, seniors, educators, business owners, municipal employees, and faith leaders.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.