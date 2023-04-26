GORHAM — The Community Builders Hub has hired three full-time community stewards. Mandy Bernd of Milan will serve in the Berlin/Gorham region. Tara Giles of Whitefield will serve in the Lancaster/Whitefield/Littleton region and Britni Haley of Stratford will serve in the Colebrook/Canaan, Vt., region.
The community stewards will work as well-connected community organizers and change agents building trusting relationships with North Country community members from all walks of life, including youth, seniors, educators, business owners, municipal employees, and faith leaders.
The stewards will listen for the issues and dreams that matter most to local folks about their communities and help them to gather resources and address local priorities together.
Bernd, Giles and Haley have all been deeply involved in community building for years: Giles as a journalist with the Coos County Democrat, Littleton Courier and Berlin Reporter and high school track coach; Bernd as a bartender at the Millyard in Berlin; and Haley as a past leader with the North Country Chamber of Commerce, who has been involved with the growth and development of many local businesses, organizations and events.
“This role is a great opportunity to put words into action and to join the many people who are already working hard on creating a positive change for our area. I think promoting a sense of belonging with residents is key in growing a resilient and vibrant community,” said Giles.
“There is a unique sense of camaraderie here in the North Country that has so much potential to create a positive footprint for years to come. In short, I am grateful for the impact this community has had on my life and as I reflect on the positive changes that have already taken place here, I’m motivated to work even harder towards its continued progress, ensuring that the North Country remains a vibrant and thriving place for generations to come,” added Giles.
Haley shared, “I am thrilled to be taking on this position to help the people of the North Country. As a native of the area with deep roots here, I am well aware of the unique challenges and opportunities that exist in the region. I am excited to help connect the dots with my fellow residents to enact positive change to benefit all who know and love this place we call home. It is a unique place, with so much potential and I care deeply about the future of the land and the people here.”
She added, “I believe, by working together with open minds to find common ground, we can really move the meter forward on progress that respects all viewpoints and benefits current and future community members. We all love the North Country and want what is best for it. There is much to be done, but I love working hard to solve issues that bring great rewards.”
Bernd also shared, “The spaces and places where we gather are really microcosms of our communities at large; there, we find people sharing their victories and tragedies, hopes and frustrations. I’ve had the pleasure of serving my community at one such place for the past several years and it’s been a deep and impactful part of both my livelihood and my life. In the position of the community steward for the Androscoggin Valley, my deep hope and goal is to set a table in which all members of the community are welcome to both serve and be served. It’s truly an honor to be able to serve my community in this capacity and impactfully give back to all those who have so graciously and consistently given of themselves.”
The three stewards will work as a team and with the Community Builders Hub board members: Pam Laflamme (Berlin), Betsy Hess (Jefferson), Ben Gaetjens-Oleson (Lancaster), Bridget Freudenberger (Colebrook), Brian Laperle (Colebrook), and Ben Gayman (Manchester).
Tillotson Fund team members Phoebe Backler (Gorham) and Sonya Salanti (Bethlehem) will also work closely with the stewards and Community Builders Hub board to plan community-building events, workshops and projects.
The mission of the Community Builders Hub is to help people in the North Country region strengthen the skills and relationships and gather the resources needed to help their communities thrive. The hub works to include people from all backgrounds including those who may not consider themselves “leaders.”
To learn more about the Community Builders Hub, its mission and how to participate to build a strong and vibrant North Country, go to thecommunitybuildershub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.