Comical skits and music to highlight Variety Show this Saturday

COLUMBIA — An evening of entertainment is planned for 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia with a Variety Show fundraiser, planned and presented by the Carriage Lane Players.
The evening’s program includes lots of comedy, live music with local talent, and skits, with a cast of 13, many of whom have been a part of the Players since 2014. The cast includes Michelle Lassonde, Cheryl Eastland, Amy Mihalik, Paul and Ruth Priolo, John and Lindy Falconer, Laurie Daley, Stephanie Lassonde, Steve and Becky Bunnell, Charlie and Donna Jordan. Running sound and serving as stage manager is Tom Jordan.
All funds raised will be donated by the Carriage Lane Players to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts operating funds. Admission to the show is $20 per person. Tickets are available at the door, but you are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online at gnwca.org, or at Fiddleheads on Main St. in Colebrook, or by calling (603) 348-1671.
“We are looking forward to presenting this night of fun and entertainment,” said Variety Show organizer Becky Bunnell. “We have been having so much fun with our rehearsals, and we know it will be a fun night for the audience. Plus, everyone will be so comfortable with the brand-new heating system that has been installed in the theater — which is another exciting development in the progress of turning this great property into a performing arts center.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.