GORHAM — Finding solutions to increasing child care opportunities for those who live and work in the North Country, including in the early childhood education profession, was the topic of discussion during a recent listening session at the Medallion Opera House.

Facilitated by Airole Warden, policy and strategy manager for the Coos Coalition for Young Children and Families, local legislators and state leaders asked questions as needed to learn more about the challenges of day care centers in northern New Hampshire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.