End procrastination: Bring crafting projects in progress to “Unfinished Projects Night!” at The Three Sisters Gallery tonight, (Thursday), Oct. 27. RSVP at the website: the3sistersgallery.com/gallery-shows to receive more details about tonight’s class. A night of fun and craft; all crafts welcome. Gallery located at 32 Exchange St., Gorham. Email: the3sistersgallery@gmail.com or call (603) 915-2175.
Friday, Oct. 28
Scary Theater
Art in Motion Theater Co.’s “Young Frankenstein” the musical at Majestic Theatre. 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 32 Main St. in Conway. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania and follows in his grandfather’s footsteps in Mel Brooks’ musical adaptation of his iconic film. Shows at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday. For tickets, go to artsinmotiontheater.com.
Rocky Horror Picture Show with Shadow Cast at Theater in the Wood. 8-10 p.m. at 41 Observatory Way in Intervale. Rocky Horror Picture Show is returning to the Theater in the Wood with a Shadow Cast starting Oct. 28 and running through the weekend Come yell, throw toast, and do “The Time Warp” again. For details, call (603) 356-9980.
Saturday Oct. 29
Rock out near Halloween
A Halloween celebration for adults from 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Oct. 29, at the White Mountain Chalet, 161 E. Milan Road, Berlin. Rock n’ Rave! Halloween. $10 cover for those aged 21 and up. DJ dancing with DJ Ghouligan and live music. Costume contest, dance-off with raffles.
Drive-Thru Vaccinations
Drive-Thru Season Flu/COVID-19 Booster Clinic at Memorial Hospital. 8 a.m.-noon. at 3073 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. Both the seasonal flu and current CIVID-19 booster are available. For details, call 603-356-5461.
Monday Oct. 31
Halloween
Trick or Treat in Berlin. Trick or Treating is allowed in in Berlin neighborhoods from 5-8 p.m. by children under the age of 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.