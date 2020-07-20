ERROL — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced that beginning Tuesday, July 21, the Department’s Bureau of Bridge Maintenance will be performing work to the bridge which carries N.H. Route 16 over Moose Pond Outlet in Errol. This bridge is located near the Seven-Islands Bridge, which carries a recreational trail over the Androscoggin River. Bridge work will take place in the southbound lane and is expected to be completed within seven days.
During the lane closure, traffic will use a one-lane alternating two-way traffic pattern, controlled by stop and yield signs. The lane width available for travel will be 16 feet. The Department requests that drivers proceed with caution and obey all posted signs within the construction zone.
