MANCHESTER — The Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund is now accepting grant applications for the spring 2021 review cycle.
Qualified organizations should submit a completed application and all required information no later than close of business on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Information and an online application are available on the Diocesan website at catholicnh.org/BCAF or bit.ly/bcafgrants.
The BCAF accepts applications from 501(c)3 organizations in New Hampshire, without regard to religious affiliation, for projects that help people in New Hampshire meet their basic needs.
The BCAF is operated by a volunteer lay board of directors who make recommendations to the Bishop of Manchester for grants to any organization in New Hampshire whose mission is consistent with the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church and who meet the grant guidelines. The fund raises money through donations from individuals, businesses and philanthropic organizations.
