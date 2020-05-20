BERLIN — Berlin area veterans will be honoring Memorial Day this year at 10 a.m., on Monday, May 25th, at Veterans Park across the street from The Berlin Marketplace. Attendees are asked to please plan to arrive by 9:45 so there is time to set up.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, to be as careful as possible, it was decided that the observance will occur at only one place this year. All are welcome and it will be very much appreciated to see members of the public join with the veterans like every other year.
Everyone is asked to please try to stay separated and safe to the extent possible
