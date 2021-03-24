BERLIN — The Berlin Recreation Department will hold its 40th annual (modified) Easter "Eggstravaganza" on Saturday, March 27.
This year there will be a limit of 24 participants per age group.
There will be free books, basket raffles and a visit with the Easter Bunny.
The event is free, but each child must have a ticket to attend. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis at the Berlin Recreation Center on First Avenue.
CDC guidelines will be observed.
Parents are asked to bring their children at designated times for different age groups: ages 2-3 at 10 a.m., ages 4-5 at 10:45 a.m., ages 6-7 at 11:30 a.m., and ages 8-10 at 12:15 a.m.
This event is sponsored by Wireless Zone, with donations from Greetings Jewelers, Badger Reality and the City of Berlin. For more information call (603) 752-2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.