Berlin Middle School announced the first quarter academic achievement list for middle school students.
High academic excellence, grade 8: Madalyn Bacon, Lily Brungot, Hayden Losier and Carson Rivard.
Academic achievement, grade 8: Nevaeh Cooper, Kurt Maslausky, Jasper Safrani and Michael Vincent.
High academic excellence, grade 7: Aubrie Brochu, Jeffrey Hinkley, Sky Lavoie-Parr, Daemon McCulloch, Olivia Richard, Genesis Riendeau, Jayda Sharp, Evan Simon, Emily Smith and Grant Williams.
Academic achievement, grade 7: Hudson Goulet, Joseph Kay, Kassidy Lefebvre, Hannah Melendy, Emma Rancloes, Lyla Rodriguez, Kennah Scott, Jayden Sharp, Garrett Snyder, Anthony Torres and Leo Zheng.
High academic excellence, grade 6: Gene Baker, Ayva Delafontaine, Ethan Page and Ella Richard.
Academic achievement, grade 6: Nicholas Guzman-DeSilva.
