Berlin High School announced academic achievements for the first quarter. In order to be on the academic achievement list a student must have an unweighted numerical average of 90.0 or above. The following students are listed.
Academic achievement for grade 12: Timothy Allen, Jace Arsenault, Makenna Balderrama, Emily Coulombe, Mia Dalphonse, Alyssa Delafontaine, Kylee Easton, Caryn Goodrich, Padence Henry, Shawn Kay, Emmelia Letendre, Ashlin Lozeau, Kelly McCormick, Emile Morris, Dominick Paradis, Aubree Poirier, Becca Pouliot, Julieenne Provencher, Dustin Rainville, Nicole Reynolds, Megan Riff, Beyonca Shadoan, Chelsea Sloan, Mickailey Walsh and Kyra Woodward.
Academic achievement for grade 11: Bryce Bernier, Megan Bernier, Gianna Bouchard, Kaedynce Boucher, Landon Boucher, Andrew Cole, Chloe Dagesse, Matthew Gagne, Kadence Gendron, Kameron Huntoon, Ashlie Labelle, Jordan Lambert, Brayden Landry, Kyleigh Lang, Jacob Mercier, Liberty Paradis, Gwendolyn Pelchat. Carter Poulin and Isyss Remillard.
Academic achievement for grade 10: Justin Ayotte, Ella Bacon, Dominick Couture, Emma Labelle, Cienna Langlais, Alexis Perry, Cora Treiss, Maya Wedge and David Young.
Academic achievement for grade 9: Ava Bartoli, Abigail Blais, Brennan Boewe, Justin Borders, Maximilian Bowman, Connor Buteau, Lena Caouette, Olivia Clorite, Derrik Drapeau, Skyler Frizzell, Adisson Gendron, Rylee Goodwin, Marissa Gosselin, Myah Henry, Leilah Horne, Aric Huter, Aspen Langlois, Audrianna Lefebvre, Montiana Manfredi, Christina Marshall, Kolin Melanson, Redyn Munce, Aliyah Paquette, Malachi Plociennik, Evan Poulin, Haden Poulin, Aiden Simon, Jason Sweatt, Gage Taschereau, Kayla Torres, Connor Wilson, Aubrie Woodward and Nicholas Woodward.
