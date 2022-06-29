Members of the fourth grade at Berlin Elementary School are seen with Gov. Chris Sununu at the State House during a visit June 8. The students toured the Representatives Hall, Senate Hall of Flags and governor’s office and met the governor. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Members of the fourth grade at Berlin Elementary School are seen with Gov. Chris Sununu at the State House during a visit June 8. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — The Berlin Fourth Grade made a field trip to the State House in Concord on June 8.
Accompanied by their classroom teachers, Kristen Blais, Randy Messineo, Breanna Demers, and Amy Parsons and paraprofessionals Karen Patry, Karyn Sharp, Jim Couhie, Chelsea Petereit, and Hailey Adams the students met and talked with School Board member and Rep. Eamon Kelley, Rep. Robert Theberge, both of Berlin and Judge David King.
Students spent most of their time with tour guides Virginia Drew and Margaret Waterhouse learning about and exploring what happens in the House of Representatives room, the Senate room, the governor's office, and the Hall of Flags. Gov. Chris Sununu took time out of his day to introduce himself and talk with students and answer several of their questions.
Renee Stewart and Ervin Connary transported the group to and from the State House safely and promptly on time.
