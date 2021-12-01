Berlin 4-H Club takes home a number of awards at this year’s achievement ceremony

LANCASTER -- The annual Coos County 4-H Achievement Ceremony was held on Nov. 20. This time-honored tradition of recognizing outstanding accomplishment and to honor and celebrate everyone who has participated in 4-H was held at the North Country Resource Center in Lancaster.
This year’s recipients from Berlin’s Adventurers 4-H Club are as follows:
Jayse Law received the “I Dare You” Award. The Outstanding Younger Youth award was earned by two youngsters, Arianna Bainbridge and Caleb Ross. Outstanding Senior Youth is Ellen Law. Joshua Ross received the 4-H Head Award and Lydia Ross received the Hands Award. A recipient of the Coös County 4-H Leader of the Year Award was Stephanie Chase of Berlin, leader of the Adventurers 4-H Club and member of the Coös County 4-H Advisory Council
The Adventurers 4-H Club of Berlin, was the 4-H Club in Coos County to be recognized for completing the most outstanding citizenship projects during the year. The Adventurers made Christmas cards for residents of two local nursing homes, Easter duck cards to share with the community, collected food and built birthday cake kits for a local food pantry. They were the only club to donate supplies to help support the 4-H Youth Leadership Team’s service- learning project, and organized a pet supply drive for an area shelter. Additionally, there are several individuals that have stepped up to become active citizens of their community and 4-H by serving on committees and being active members of the Coos County 4-H Youth Leadership Team. This club is in their third year and for the third year in a row has earned the Outstanding 4-H Club award. The other eleven 4-H clubs in Coos County have been challenged to outdo the Adventurers in 2022.
The Coos County 4-H Lifetime Achievement Award was first started in 1988 by Larry Barker, Coos County 4-H Educator, who was the honored recipient of the honor he created. This is a prestigious county leadership award given to those leaders or individuals who make significant major contributions to 4-H during their lifetime. The candidate’s overall role in furthering 4-H and service to youth is of primary importance. The award roster is now swelling with thirty-four stellar volunteers.
After more than three decades, Barker retired in March as a UNH Cooperative Extension 4-H Educator. He was Barry Conservation 4-H Camp administrator and NH 4-H Shooting Sports Program Lead making both 4-H Programs what they are today, giving guidance and training to volunteers and staff to sustain the programs. Larry signed on as a 4-H Volunteer almost immediately after retiring and will be leading the 4-H Shooting Sports program in the county.
4-H is the youth development program of UNH Cooperative Extension. It is an informal educational program offered free of charge to young people ages five to 18. The program is delivered mostly by screened volunteers who work directly with the youth. For more information on the 4-H Program in Coös County, contact Christine Whiting, 4-H Program Manager for Coös County at Christine.whiting@unh.edu or call (603) 788-4961.
