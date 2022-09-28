BERLIN — While the Southeast is battling Hurricane Ian, the Northeast is preparing for shivering temperatures and snow storms.AT&T reminds residents that mobile phones can be a critical lifeline during a storm and offers communication tips to help you stay connected.
• Save your smartphone’s battery life and extend your device’s battery life by putting it in power-save mode, turning off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, deleting apps, or putting your phone in Airplane Mode. This may prevent you from using certain features, but will ultimately save battery power.
• A car charger or backup battery pack are good alternatives to keep your phone charged if the power goes out. If you have multiple devices, consider a multi-port backup battery pack.
• Protect your mobile device and keep it dry by storingit in a water-resistant case, floating waterproof case or plastic bag.
• Back up insurance papers, medical information and the like to the cloud or your computer. With cloud storage, you can access your data from any connected device.
• Have a family communications plan andchoose someone out of the area asa central contact in case your family is separated. Most importantly, practice your emergency plan in advance.
• Store emergency contactsincluding the police department, fire station, hospital, and family members inyour mobile phone.
• Forward your home number to your mobile number in the event of an evacuation.Because call forwarding is based out of the telephone central office, you will get calls from your landline phone even if your local telephone service is down. If the central office is not operational, services like voicemail and call forwarding may be useful.
• If you lose power at your home during a storm, you can use your mobile device to access local weather reports to track the storm.
• Use the camera on your phone to take, store and send photos and video clips of damage to your insurance company.
• Find evacuation routes and track a lost family member’s mobile phone withlocation-based technology.
• Be prepared for high call volume and keep non-emergency calls to a minimum.If there is severe weather, chances are many people will be attempting to place calls at the same time. The increased calling volume may create network congestion. If you get a “fast busy” signal on your wireless phone or a slow dial tone on your landline phone, hang up, wait several seconds and then try again.
• Try texting instead of calling.Texting requires fewer network resources, so messages may go through more quickly than voice calls.
