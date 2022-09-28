BERLIN — While the Southeast is battling Hurricane Ian, the Northeast is preparing for shivering temperatures and snow storms. AT&T reminds residents that mobile phones can be a critical lifeline during a storm and offers communication tips to help you stay connected.

Save your smartphone’s battery life and extend your device’s battery life by putting it in power-save mode, turning off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, deleting apps, or putting your phone in Airplane Mode. This may prevent you from using certain features, but will ultimately save battery power.

